Coast Guard: 2 injured in fire on platform in Gulf of Mexico

Associated Press Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – A Coast Guard spokeswoman says two workers were injured when a fire broke out on an oil production platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Lexie Preston says 46 workers were evacuated from Shell International Ltd.’s Enchilada platform after the fire broke out early Wednesday. The platform is about 185 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Preston and Shell spokesman Philip Robinson says the injured workers were flown by helicopter to a hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately released. Robinson says all of the workers aboard the platform were evacuated.

Shell says the platform was safely shut down. Preston says there were no reports of pollution in the area. Robinson says the fire was “under control.”

Shell says it will investigate the cause of the fire.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s