Family of missing Breaux Bridge women asks the public for help

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Family members of a missing Breaux Bridge women are asking the public for help.

29-year-old Keshia Sylvester was last seen inside of a Breaux Bridge residents on September 22nd.

When Keshia Sylvester missed her daughter’s homecoming family members knew something wasn’t right.

Today her sister, Brittany Sylvester held a presses conference to beg the public to help find Keshia.

“She was really looking forward to going to her daughter’s homecoming and stuff.

She wanted to do her hair, her make up, and her nails and stuff and it’s not like her to just disappear like that,” says Brittany.

Her sister says it’s not like Keshia to disappear. Brittany told the media that Keshia was acting normal in the days leading into her disappearance.

“It wasn’t no signs of you know she was going through anything. You know she was still an encouraging person. Encouraging and happy.”

Investigators have not ruled out foul play. Law enforcement and the Sylvester family are actively seeking any information on Keshia’s disappearance.

“Her name is Keshia Sylvester and this is how she looks. She was 29, she’s 29. On 15 November she will be 30. And I would really like for her to come home safe,” says Brittany.

Brittany says he sister never traveled outside of the Breaux Bridge area. Police say Sylvester is about 5’2 and weighs 145 pounds. If you have any information about this case you are asked to call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.