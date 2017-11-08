Former assisted-living facility cook convicted for rape of dementia patient

WWL Published:
Jerry Kan. Photo Credit: WWL

MANDEVILLE (WWL) — A former staff member at an assisted-living facility was found guilty of raping one of the patients.

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office, 59-year-old Jerry Kan raped a 78-year-old dementia patient in August 2016, while he worked as a cook at the Beau Provence Memory Care Assisted Living center.

Kan admitted to having sex with the unidentified dementia patient in a recorded statement to police, according to the DA’s office. However, he insisted the sex was consensual.

Prosecutors argued that because of the woman’s condition, she could not consent to sex. The jury agreed and returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

Kan will serve 12 years for third-degree rape without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s