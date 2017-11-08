Franklin woman charged with killing 2-year-old child in crash

ASHTON, La. (KLFY) This morning, shortly after 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA 83 south of US 90 in Ashton.

The crash claimed the life of a two year old child, and the driver was arrested for vehicular homicide.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 27-year-old Grace Loustaloot of Franklin was driving a 2005 Ford Expedition southbound on LA 83 and ran off of the right side of the roadway.

Loustaloot overcorrected, causing the vehicle to slide across both lanes of travel, enter a ditch and overturn, State Police said,

Two-year-old Temperence Finister of Franklin was not properly restrained in a child safety seat at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

She sustained critical injuries and was transported to Franklin Foundation Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Two other juvenile passengers were wearing seat belts and sustained minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Loustaloot was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. She was transported to Franklin Foundation Hospital for treatment.

Impairment is considered to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained from Loustaloot and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Troopers transported Loustaloot to the St. Mary Parish Jail where she was booked on the following charges: Vehicular homicide, two counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, possession of schedule IV narcotics, no child restraint, careless operation, and expired motor vehicle inspection sticker. The crash remains under investigation.