Needle found in trick-or-treat candy investigated in Pearl River

WWLTV Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of the Pearl River Police Department)

PEARL RIVER, La. (WWLTV)- Police in Pearl River are investigating after a resident reported that she found a needle in a piece of candy.

The Pearl River Police Department shared photos Monday night of what appears to be a needle allegedly found in a chocolate candy bar. Investigators are now asking parents who took their children to trick-or-treat in the Pearl River area.

“The Pearl River Police Department is taking this incident very serious [sic] and is going to investigate this horrific act!” the department said on its Facebook page.

(Photo courtesy of the Pearl River Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Pearl River Police Department.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s