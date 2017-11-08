Schroder, Edwards in runoff for La. state treasurer

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- News 10 sat down with Democrat Derrick Edwards and Republican John Schroder, the two candidates left in the running for state treasurer; a position that is open for the first time in almost two decades.

Former state house member, businessman and ex-law enforcement official, John Schroder, believes the state of Louisiana has a major spending problem. He commented, “It’s not about what I want, it’s about what you need and how you pay for it. And your needs cant exceed what you, what you have the ability to spend. We spend every dime as a state government, and we need to get out of that habit.”

New Orleans lawyer Derrick Edwards says Louisiana needs someone who understands finance, the law and is someone that the public can count on. “I’m going to also bring accountability and transparency to the state treasurer’s office, so the people of this great state can know exactly how their tax dollars are being spent,” said Edwards.

Both candidates feel that there needs to be someone impactful in the position.

Schroder stated, “After spending 10 years in the legislature, I realized that we lacked one major thing in government– just good old-fashioned common sense and street smarts.”

Edwards commented, “I think we need someone who is extremely competent, that is qualified, and that will serve the people first. And putting people first, not party or political agenda, and who is just a public servant.”

The runoff will take place on November 18th and early voting is currently open.