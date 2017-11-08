Several people injured in hotel fire in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans fire officials say three people have been injured in a hotel fire in Treme.

Fire department spokesman Edwin Holmes told news outlets that firefighters responded to a blaze at the Tirc Hotel on Monday around 11:50 p.m. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke billowing from the second-floor windows of the two-story, 30-room hotel.

Firefighters conducted a door-to-door search and found one man in the building. Holmes says he was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and second-degree burns.

Officials say a second man told firefighters he’d jumped from the second-story window to escape the fire. He suffered two apparent fractured ankles.

Another man with lacerations to his right arm was treated on the scene, but he refused hospital transport.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.