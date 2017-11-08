Some tips to get you some better sleep

Do you have trouble sleeping at night?

Do you feel like you got a full night’s rest?

The CDC estimates 50-70 million adults in the U.S. have a sleep or wakefulness disorder.

The sleep technicians at Lafayette General Medical Center are up all hours of the night.

They may not be sleeping, but they’re keeping a close eye on others who are getting some shut-eye.

“We’re looking at their brain waves, heart rhythm, leg movement, snoring and their breathing,” says sleep technician Nicki Castille

The Sleep Center of Acadiana performs in-house and at-home sleep testing to diagnose sleep disorders.

“Most commonly sleep apnea. We also see narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, insomnia,” explains neurologist and sleep medicine Dr. Adam Foreman

Foreman says one cycle of sleep is about 90 minutes, but with a disorder, that cycle is interrupted.

“If you’re sleepy during the day where you previously weren’t. If you just feel your sleep quality is pretty poor and you’re waking up at night that may be an indicator,” Foreman says.

Dr. Foreman estimates 25-40 % of the adult population just in Acadiana have sleep apnea.

“Obstructive sleep apnea is when you stop breathing during sleep,” Foreman says.

Signs of sleep apnea include excessive snoring, gasping during the night and low energy levels during the day.

There are answers for disorders like sleep apneas; two possible solutions are weight loss or breathing through a machine.

For those who just need a generally good night’s sleep, doctors recommend limit cell phone use before bed, go to bed at the same time every night and exercise during the day.

Doctors add that a good night’s sleep is something that just can’t be replaced.