St. Martinville man wanted on warrants on charges ranging from domestic abuse and drug possession to littering

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Coby Savoy, 38, St. Martinville, who was last known to be residing in the 1000 block of St. Rita Hwy., St. Martinville.

He may also be residing in the 1000 Block of Alexson Road, St. Martinville.

He is wanted for failure to appear on the following charges:

1 count-Domestic Abuse Battery

Failing To Appear In Drug Court For Possession Of Schedule II (Oxycodone)

Probation Violation (non-support)

He also has an active warrant with Wildlife and Fisheries for angling without a license, resisting officer by flight and littering.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Savoy is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.