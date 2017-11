Related Coverage Suspect arrested in IHOP parking lot double homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette grand jury indicted John Christopher McGraw this afternoon.

The 34-year-old suspected is charge with shooting and killing Larry Brown, 45, and Madrona Brown, 49. on Sept. 28. in an IHOP parking lot on NE Evangeline Thruway.

If convicted, McGraw could face the death penalty.