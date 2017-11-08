“That’s a lot of people that could’ve been shot,” police investigating 3 shootings in Acadiana Tuesday evening

ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are investigating three separate shootings in Acadiana, which all happened within one hour of each other Tuesday evening.

“From what we understand there was probably three shootings in the hour, in three different communities,” said Jimmy Broussard, Police Chief of Crowley.

The first shooting occurred in Opelousas on Narrow Street right after 7 p.m. Police say Victor Fontenot was shot multiple times and is in stable condition. Authorities are looking for two persons of interest.

Then in Rayne, Police Chief Carroll Stelly says a man was walking on West Blanche Street when he and the driver of a vehicle exchanged words during a brief confrontation, then shots were fired.

The final shooting happened in Crowley on West 7th Street shortly after 8 p.m.

“Officers responded to the scene (in Crowley), at which time they found an abandoned vehicle, and a number of spent casings,” said Broussard.

Ulysses Demuchest has been living in the neighborhood where West 7th Street is located, for 62 years.

“Just think, about 20 rounds, that’s a lot of people that could’ve been shot,” he said.

Demuchest said he didn’t even know there was a shooting until he woke up.

“My friend came by he said, ‘Man you heard about that shooting last night, unload about 20 rounds?’ I said 20 rounds? I said 8 o’clock, I’m in my house,” said Demuchest.

He says he was surprised it happened but he isn’t afraid, and says the shooters are lucky the bullets didn’t hit anyone.

“All you got to do is talk to the children. The children need counseling or something. Leave the drugs alone and counseling,” he said.

“We know that we had an abandoned car, we know that there were casings, other than that, that’s what we’re investigating right now, motive, persons involved, weapons involved.

Broussard says it’s like a puzzle that has to be put together, but they will not stop until they have the perpetrator(s) in custody.

If you have any information that can help investigators solve these crimes, here is who to contact.

-Rayne Police Department: (337) 334-4215

-Crowley Police Department: (337) 788-4132

-Opelousas Police Department: (337) 948-2500