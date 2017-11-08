The Best of 90 Plus: “Everyone can be happy if they want”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Annie Taylor, 93 of Lafayette attends aerobics at least twice a week at the Rosehouse Health and Wellness Center.

She says she has been doing aerobics for the past 30 years.

“I retired, then my husband died and that’s when I started,” Taylor says.

Taylor has always believed herself to be physically able to do whatever she wants to do. She says it wasn’t until she hit her 90’s that she noticed a bit of a change.

“I do everything I use to do except for travel,” adds Taylor.

Taylor explains she worked for Western Union for 38 years and retired in Baton Rouge as Regional Manager.

Taylor has three children all who have gone to college and earned a degree.

“I’m big on education and they all got one. That was really an accomplishment for me,” Taylor explains

Taylor says she had a good life raising her children and caring for her husband who was a disabled veteran. She explains she cared for him until he passed away. “Never worry about what’s going on. I look back and say how you did it. The Lord was good to me in that way. I had a nice life you know,” says Taylor.

Taylor adds that she’s proud of her life. She says she did her best. “You know everyone can be happy if they want. Happiness is within you. You just have to work at it but you can be happy.”

Taylor explains she was born just before the Great Depression and her family, fortunately, survived that.

“I came from a poor farming family. I was given the opportunity to do good and I worked at it. You have to work at your opportunity and you can’t let it go. It will come out alright,” says Taylor.