Zydeco Food Drive kicks off with second tribute to Fats Domino

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A second line took place downtown Lafayette Wednesday night in honor of the legendary singer and piano-player Fats Domino, and to kick off the annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive

31 years ago the Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive was created to give back the those in need around Acadiana.

“I know people need. You’ve got to have empathy and compassion for people. He can buy a turkey for his family for Thanksgiving, he can buy a turkey for his family for Thanksgiving, and I can buy a turkey for my family for Thanksgiving. We have to worry about the people that can’t. That’s the people we’ve got to worry about, the people that can’t, said food drive founder, Don Apollo Wilson.

To kick off the 2017 edition, Wilson and the crew along with the help of the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band held a second line and marched through Marley’s Sports Bar and down Jefferson Street.

The second line was also a tribute to Fats Domino who passed away last month.

As the musician was honored, other artists are volunteering their time to raise money for the food drive.

R&B artist Roi Anthony said, “We simply don’t want nobody to go without. Everybody gotta have something warm, everybody gotta have a good meal for Thanksgiving.

It’s family down in Louisiana, the Acadiana area is all about family.

If you missed the festivities Wednesday night, on Thursday there’s another Zydeco concert happening at the Delta Grand 2.

Remember, all of the profits go toward feeding those in need this holiday season.