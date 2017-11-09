“A New Chapter” helps newly released inmates transition back into the community

Related Coverage Governor makes statement on criminal justice reform efforts

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Over 1,000 non-violent, non-sex offenders have been released from Louisiana jails under the justice reinvestment initiative.

In Iberia Parish, local leaders are mentoring newly released inmates in a program called “A New Chapter”.

I did almost 20 years of my life incarcerated myself. While incarcerated I made some necessary changes,” says Rev. Wilfred Johnson.

Rev. Johnson co-founder of the transition program “A New Chapter” says God is the true founder of the program and he’s simply walking in gods plan.

The program was founded in 2008 to help newly released inmates transition back into their communities.

“It’s just that it’s transition. I use that term very seriously because when we lol at what transition means, it means to go from one condition to another,” says Johnson.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Louisiana has the highest incarceration rate and governed John Bel Edwards has set out to change.

The justice reinvestment initiative aims to lower the incarceration rate and save money in the state.

“One thing this bill allows us to be able to get the service that every returning citizen needs, they are not inmates they are returning citizens,” Johnson explains.

The program offers psychological evaluation, counseling, and mentoring and partners with other organizations in the community.

Pastor James Broussard of the P. U. S. H. coalition says, “We believe if we can get with these brothers and sisters that are coming out we can begin to make a change in their life. Cause the transitions to be smoother, cause them to know that someone cares, and someone is on their side. I think every one of us deserves another chance in life.”