Days after early release, man arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WWL-TV) — A man authorities describe as a habitual offender was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery five days after his early release from prison, Kenner police said.

Tyrone “Smokey” White, 24, was released on parole Nov. 2. He pleaded guilty in 2014 to four counts of simple burglary and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Kenner police said White robbed one man at gunpoint in the 600 block of 27th Street as they worked on a home. Police said White tried to rob a second man at the home but ran away when the he realized the man didn’t have any money.

Kenner police said witnesses told them White was in the neighborhood days earlier pulling on car door handles.

White was arrested Thursday morning. Authorities found a black bb gun and clothing that matched what was described by victims and witnesses in the armed robbery.

White was booked with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Kenner police said White has a long criminal history in Jefferson Parish, including illegal carrying of weapons, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer, illegal possession of a stolen handgun, and 64 counts of simple burglary.

White first pled guilty to multiple counts of simple burglary, received a suspended three-year-sentence and placed on active probation in 2011, Kenner police said.

While on probation, Kenner police said, White was arrested on additional burglaries charges and pleaded guilty to four separate counts of simple burglary for which he received a six-year sentence in October 2012.

White was re-arrested on other simple burglary charges and pleaded guilty again to four additional counts of simple burglary for which he received a 12-year sentence in 2014.

He remained in custody until Nov. 2, when he was paroled under the state’s early-release program for non-violent offenders.

Under the law, nearly 1,900 non-violent offenders were eligible for good time release after serving 35 percent of their sentence.