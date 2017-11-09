Former Acadia Parish public information officer attends status hearing in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The embattled former Acadia Parish public information officer Maxine Trahan had a status hearing today in Lafayette.

Her court date has been pushed back to February 22nd.

Trahan is accused of stealing $194,000 from several law enforcement agencies.

She was arrested in April 2016 for allegedly stealing more than $25,000 in money seized from drug busts in Acadia Parish.

In September 2016, state police booked her on two felony warrants… exploitation of the infirmed and felony theft.

The attorney general’s office is prosecuting both cases in Acadia and Lafayette parishes.