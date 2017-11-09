Iberia Parish awaits Nov.,18 Special Election on $523 million dollar levee project

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia parish voters still have a chance to approve a 500 million dollar levee project in the upcoming special election.

With early voting underway and the November 18th election right around the corner, Iberia Parish leaders still have the chance to persuade voters on approving the $523 million dollar levee project for the parish.

This project is an effort to protect the parish from the potential 4.5 billion dollar cost of economic damage it can receive from a direct hit from a hurricane. Natural disasters isn’t the only concern for Iberia, as leaders describe, heavy rain spreading past the Port, Highway 90 and continues through Jeanerette, Loreauville and the west end of the parish. The new levee would run from the Vermilion-Iberia Parish boundary line to St. Mary Parish. The parish president says they are in dior need of this project.

“Every time it rains these businesses have to shut down for the most part. I’m saying every time it rains, but for the most part, every time it gets a significant amount of rain or southward coming in, some of these business flood, said Parish President Larry Richard.

“And we need to come up with some type of way to protect our coast, and I think by doing this levee, it’s the correct thing to do by the people of Iberia parish. Not only the businesses of Iberia Parish, but for the people of Iberia Parish. Water have no boundaries, it goes wherever the lowest point is,” he added.

The massive new levee is a part of a statewide flood protection plan from the Louisiana state government’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.