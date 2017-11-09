Jameis Winston fined for poking Saints player in the back

Jameis Winston
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Winston says consulting Dr. James Andrews about his sore throwing shoulder was ``standard protocol'' and not an indication the injury is worse than he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers initially believed. The Bucs announced Monday that the third-year pro, who sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder on Oct. 15, will miss at least two games after re-aggravating the injury during last week's 30-10 road loss at New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – Poking a Saints player could reportedly cost you $12,000.

That’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston found out Thursday, when the National Football League handed down the fine based on his actions during Sunday’s game, which was the start of a scuffle on the field.

According to ESPN, Winston, who could be seen approaching Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the sideline and poking him in the back of the helmet, was fined $12,154.

Winston joins teammate Mike Evans in paying fines this week due to the fight.

The NFL suspended Evans after a cheap shot on Lattimore, which happened right after Evans poked him.

“During the third quarter, after a play had ended, you struck an unsuspecting opponent in the back, knocking him to the ground,” said NFL Vice President of Football Operations in a letter to Evans. “Your conduct clearly did not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

 

