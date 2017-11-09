Jefferson Davis Parish School District receives ‘A’ grade in district report card

Report cards for school districts across Louisiana are in, and Jefferson Davis Parish School District just went up a letter grade– changing their score from a ‘B’ to an ‘A’.

Jeff Davis School District superintendent, Kirk Credeur tells News 10 that this is the biggest news of the year and everyone, from administrators to teachers, have been working hard to reach this goal.

“We made a lot of changes into how we teach, what we teach, improving the rigor, improving how we approach each student individually and trying to take care of their individual needs. I guess it’s proof, it’s confirmation, that we’re moving in the right direction, we’re doing the right things,” says Credeur.

Four individual schools in the district improved by an entire letter grade.

The district was also ranked 4th-highest in growth in the state of Louisiana.

Pre-K received one of the highest grades in the state as well; however, Credeur says the district is not stopping there.

“We understand that there’s work to be done. We understand that you know, we’re going to make this short. We’re going to get back to work because there’s significant work to be done. We’re very competitive over here and we want to perform very well, and I’m not going to rest until we’re the number one school district in the state,” he stated