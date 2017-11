LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Knights of LCA finished out the regular season with a win over Jeanerette 34-26.

A major key to the Knight’s offense is sophomore running back Logan Gabriel.

He rushed for 216 yards and scored 4 times, but he says he could not do that alone.

“My offensive line blocked well and we are a team. So, it was easy for me to do my job,” Gabriel said.

LCA beings play in the Division 4 playoffs on Friday night, hosting covenant Christian, Friday night.