New lanes open on section of Verot School Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Some changes have been made in the construction zone on Verot School Road south of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

About two weeks ago, traffic was moved over to the new section of road built in the outside lanes. You may recall the new outside lanes were built a lot lower than the original roadway.

Now that the outer lanes are open crews are working on the inside section. They’re moving dirt to make the land level with the outside lanes. Crews will then pour concrete for the inside lanes.

Some have wondered why the road was built lower. The Department of Transportation and Development said it was done to improve drainage.

“We’re putting in a storm drain system on that entire stretch of roadway so that roadway is designed to have what we call over the curb drainage, that’s for all the surrounding property to drain onto the roadway and for the drainage system to carry it away,” said DOTD District Administrator Bill Oliver.

The DOTD is widening Verot School Road from two to four lanes from Feu Follet Road to just south of Vincent road. Crews have been working on the $32 million project since late 2015.

“Oh my Gosh the traffic is terrible!” said Hailey Walker, who has worked at the Shop Rite store on Verot School Road at Points of View Parkway for a few months.

She said the construction has hurt business.

“It has affected us drastically, it’s harder to get in and out and just people are tired of it,” Walker said.

The DOTD opened the road next to her store on Thursday. She hopes business picks up soon.

The entire section of road south of Ambassador Caffery should be finished by mid-January. New sidewalks and lighting will be completed a month later.

Crews will continue to work on the section north of Ambassador Caffery. The completed four lane road should be open by next fall.