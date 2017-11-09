Route changes scheduled Lafayette Transit System next week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works, Transit Division will implement route changes for Lafayette Transit System starting on Monday, November 13.

Due to changes in operational requirements, the pathway and time table for the following routes will be changed effective Monday.

Route 15 – Congress Street — proceeds outbound on Congress Street, left on South Domingue Ave., left on Curran Lane, right on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., left on Dover, left on Broadmoor, left on Robley, right on Ambassador Caffery, right on Congress, right on Cypress, left at Lee. This route will now interline with Route 45. This route will NOT interline with any other route.

Route 20 – Cameron Street/Dulles Drive — proceeds outbound on its current route to the right on Eraste Landry, left on Ambassador Caffery, right on Curran Lane, right on North Domingue, right on Dulles, then proceeds along its current route to the terminal. This route will NOT be interlined with any other route.

Route 25 – Johnston Street/South City Parkway — proceeds outbound on its current route to left on Ambassador Caffery, proceeds to left on Settler’s Trace, right on Martial, right on Kaliste Saloom Rd., right on Dover, left on Robley to South City Parkway/Library stop, then proceeds along its current route to the terminal. This route will NOT be interlined with any other route.

Route 70A – Kaliste Saloom/Lourdes (Monday – Friday ONLY) & Route 70B – Kaliste Saloom/Settler’s Trace (Monday – Friday ONLY) — will proceed along the current Route 70. When the bus reaches Ambassador Caffery, it will turn left on Ambassador Caffery, left on Frem Boustany and right into Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center (Lourdes). After departing Lourdes via a right onto Ambassador Caffery, it will proceed until it turns right on Settler’s Trace, right on Martial, left on Kaliste Saloom, and proceeds back to the terminal along the current Route 70. This route will be an hourly route leaving the terminal every hour beginning at 6:15 a.m., with the last run leaving the terminal at 5:15 p.m. This route will NOT be interlined with any other route.

All LTS passengers are encouraged to ask drivers or any Transit staff for information regarding these changes. Transit staff will be happy to direct passengers on alternate routes to get to destinations.

LTS live transit information is available via Google Maps, including stops, routes and schedules. When travelers are accessing routes via Google Maps, public transit directions appear as an alternative to driving directions within the LTS service area. By clicking the transit option, users are seamlessly linked to their LTS route and can select preferences for the most direct route, via stop/station icons that appear on the map.

For more information on Lafayette Transit Service, including interactive and real time maps, rates, routes for day and night-time service, para-transit service and more, visit www.ridelts.com.