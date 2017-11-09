South Louisiana Community College hosts career fair to connect job seekers with employers

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – South Louisiana Community College hosted a career fair at their campus in Opelousas.

More than 20 vendors representing professions from across Acadiana were at the event to talk to potential employees.

Administrators at the school say the fair helps connect students with employers in the area and also keeps talented people local after graduation.

‘It is trying to bring students back to the community, so when they finish their trade or education, we want them to stay and give back to the community,” says Erika Milton, Campus Director at SLCC.

Some in attendance were high school students planning their next move after graduation, while others were there simply to look for work.

One woman we talked to was 25-year old Whitney Tizeno, a single mother looking for employment.

“It’s for success to better my whole family, basically, and for myself,” says Tizeno.

She explained that she had dropped out of school years before, is in the process of getting her G.E.D., and was at the fair to find her next career to better provide for her family.

“I was seeking a job for my family because it’s a little difficult right now, but I know God will provide for me,” adds Tizeno.

Milton says working for the college, she loves hearing stories like Whitney’s.

“Everybody has situations, everyone goes through things, but I mean you’re never too old to go back to school,” says Milton.

“We want to get people back in school, we want to educate them, train them, and provide them to get back in the workforce,” adds Milton.

When it comes to a message for younger students planning their future…

“Stay focused in everything you do to succeed in life,” explains Tizeno.