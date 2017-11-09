Dogs in urgent need of adoption at Vermilion Shelter Parish

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)- At capacity, Vermilion Parish Animal Shelter is trying to find homes for several dogs, which will be available to meet on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The shelter will host a public meet and greet event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11303 Pioneer Road in Kaplan. In the meantime, anyone interested in adopting can contact the shelter at (337) 643-3160. or go by to visit and meet the dogs.

They can also contact Animalaidvermilion@gmail.com to arrange a meeting or to complete an adoption or foster application.

