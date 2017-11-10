Breaux Bridge Veterans Day Ceremony to highlight ‘new and improved’ Veterans Park

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- The city of Breaux Bridge is gearing up for their big Veterans Day celebration tomorrow at their newly improved Veteran’s park.

The plan to fix up the Veterans Park has been in motion for a few years. Once the city of Breaux Bridge was approved funding for the project, they spent the past few months improving its’ grounds. Visitors can now expect to see walkways to commemorate the five branches of the US military. The park also has an art plaza for events and shows, custom iron fencing and more. Their Veterans Day Ceremony will be the first celebration of its kind at the park.

“Sometimes, you know, it seems like people are losing their enthusiasm, but when you see a ceremony like this. You see the number of people we are expecting, and the patriotism that they’re going to show… It just warms your heart,” said Buz Leblanc, Commander of VFW 4215.

The ceremony begins tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. and features screen documentaries of different wars, rolling video of veterans in St. Martin Parish, demonstrations from St. Bernard’s School of Music, and that’s just to list a few. Guest speakers will include Congressman Clay Higgins.