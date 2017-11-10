CPSO investigates fatal crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- Earlier this morning at approximately 3:00 a.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a fatal crash early Friday morning on Southpark Drive in Lake Charles.

The preliminary investigation revealed the truck was traveling southbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Robert Kelly, 30, Texas, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

It appears speed may be a factor of the accident but the investigation is still continuing. As mandated by state law, a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.