CPSO investigates fatal crash

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo: MGN

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- Earlier this morning at approximately 3:00 a.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a fatal crash early Friday morning on Southpark Drive in Lake Charles.

The preliminary investigation revealed the truck was traveling southbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Robert Kelly, 30, Texas, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

It appears speed may be a factor of the accident but the investigation is still continuing. As mandated by state law, a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s