High School Playoffs Week 1 Scores

By Published:

Class 1A

  • #19 Centerville 13, #14 Merryville 32
  • #2 Gueydan 30, #10 Montgomery 38

Class 2A 

  • #1 Welsh 55, #32 Springfield 7
  • #8 Kinder 40, #25 General Trass 12
  • #19 Lake Arthur 27, #14 Mangham 21
  • #20 West St. Mary 0, #13 Pine 42
  • #26 Jeanerette 20, #7 Rosepine 31
  • #27 Loreauville 6, #6  Helena College & Career Academy 54
  • #29 Ville Platte 0, #4 Many 62

Class 3A 

  • #2 Iowa 39, #31 Wossman 8
  • #5 Kaplan 35, #28 Kipp Renaissance 7
  • #7 Church Point 61, #26 Carroll 24
  • #10 Jennings 33, #23 Bagolusa 12
  • #11 Berwick 34, #22 Eunice 14
  • #12 Iota 42, #21 Patterson 28
  • #14 Northwest 40, #19 Avoyelles 28
  • #18 Crowley 36, #15 Albany 26
  • #24 Washington-Marion 20, #9 Loranger 21
  • #25 North Vermillion 17, #8 Richwood 20
  • #30 Westlake 27, #3 Jena 20

Class 4A

  • #11 Rayne 57, #22 Helen Cox 21
  • #14 Cecilia 41, #19 DeRidder 8
  • #21 Westgate 20  #12 Woodlawn-Shreveport 61
  • #25 St. Martinville 20 #8 Northwood-Shreveport 34
  • #29 Carencro 0 , #4 Warren Easton 48
  • #30 Breaux Bridge 28, #3 Benton 56

Class 5A 

  • #3 Acadiana 52, #30 Comeaux 20
  • #9 Barbe 52, # 24 Parkway 6
  • #11 Sulphur 10, #22 Live Oak 23

Division IV

  • #1 Vermilion Catholic 40, #16  Martin’s Episcopal7
  • #4 Lafayette Christian Academy 34, #13 Covenant Christian 12
  • #5 Catholic Point Coupee 45 #12 Central Catholic-Morgan City 6
    #7 Opelousas Catholic 3 vs. #10 St. Mary 33
  • #8 Sacred-Heart Ville Platte 23, #9 Ouachita Christian42
  • #15 Hanson Memorial 0, #2 Cedar Creek42 

Division III 

BYES: #1 Notre Dame, #3 Catholic High New Iberia

  • #7 Acension Episcopal 12, #10  Thomas Aquinas14 

Division II

  • #4 St. Thomas More 48, #13  Michael the Archangel9
  • #7 Teurlings Catholic 42, #12 Loyola Prep21
    #11 St. Louis Catholic 22, #6 E.D. White 21

