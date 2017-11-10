High School Playoffs Week 1 Scores

Class 1A
- #19 Centerville 13, #14 Merryville 32
- #2 Gueydan 30, #10 Montgomery 38
Class 2A
- #1 Welsh 55, #32 Springfield 7
- #8 Kinder 40, #25 General Trass 12
- #19 Lake Arthur 27, #14 Mangham 21
- #20 West St. Mary 0, #13 Pine 42
- #26 Jeanerette 20, #7 Rosepine 31
- #27 Loreauville 6, #6 Helena College & Career Academy 54
- #29 Ville Platte 0, #4 Many 62
Class 3A
- #2 Iowa 39, #31 Wossman 8
- #5 Kaplan 35, #28 Kipp Renaissance 7
- #7 Church Point 61, #26 Carroll 24
- #10 Jennings 33, #23 Bagolusa 12
- #11 Berwick 34, #22 Eunice 14
- #12 Iota 42, #21 Patterson 28
- #14 Northwest 40, #19 Avoyelles 28
- #18 Crowley 36, #15 Albany 26
- #24 Washington-Marion 20, #9 Loranger 21
- #25 North Vermillion 17, #8 Richwood 20
- #30 Westlake 27, #3 Jena 20
Class 4A
- #11 Rayne 57, #22 Helen Cox 21
- #14 Cecilia 41, #19 DeRidder 8
- #21 Westgate 20 #12 Woodlawn-Shreveport 61
- #25 St. Martinville 20 #8 Northwood-Shreveport 34
- #29 Carencro 0 , #4 Warren Easton 48
- #30 Breaux Bridge 28, #3 Benton 56
Class 5A
- #3 Acadiana 52, #30 Comeaux 20
- #9 Barbe 52, # 24 Parkway 6
- #11 Sulphur 10, #22 Live Oak 23
Division IV
- #1 Vermilion Catholic 40, #16 Martin’s Episcopal7
- #4 Lafayette Christian Academy 34, #13 Covenant Christian 12
- #5 Catholic Point Coupee 45 #12 Central Catholic-Morgan City 6
#7 Opelousas Catholic 3 vs. #10 St. Mary 33
- #8 Sacred-Heart Ville Platte 23, #9 Ouachita Christian42
- #15 Hanson Memorial 0, #2 Cedar Creek42
Division III
BYES: #1 Notre Dame, #3 Catholic High New Iberia
- #7 Acension Episcopal 12, #10 Thomas Aquinas14
Division II
- #4 St. Thomas More 48, #13 Michael the Archangel9
- #7 Teurlings Catholic 42, #12 Loyola Prep21
#11 St. Louis Catholic 22, #6 E.D. White 21