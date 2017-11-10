Lafayette Sheriff: Third suspect arrested in rash of vehicle burglaries

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The third suspect wanted in connection with a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred in western Lafayette Parish was arrested in Vermilion Parish.

Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office have taken Ronail Broussard, 17, into custody and have transported him to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Broussard and two juveniles have been charged with seven c ounts of simple burglary and three counts of attempted simple burglary.

In addition to the other charges, Broussard will also face 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deploys “If you love it, lock it” signs throughout the parish as a reminder to residents to lock their vehicle doors.