Parts of multi-billion dollar Shell Oil project being constructed in Port of Iberia

PORT OF IBERIA (KLFY) – Shell Oil is in the process of conducting one of its largest projects across the globe and a big part of that project was completed right here in Acadiana.

Dynamic Industries, a fabrication company operating in the Port of Iberia, has recently been building large modules for the past two years as part of a larger Shell Oil project.

“It’s part of Shell Oil’s Appomattox project, the largest project on earth for Shell Oil and it’s about a 17 billion dollar project,” says Craig Romero, Port Director.

It’s important for major jobs, such as these, to have a home in the Port of Iberia and Acadiana.

“We’re proud for the Port of Iberia to play such an important role in delivering this project,” says Romero.

These modules have been loaded onto a barge and will be brought to Texas to be connected to a hull, so that it can be made operational in the Gulf of Mexico.

Winning bids on projects such as these help to boost the local economy, especially when it comes to the Oil & Gas industry.

“People from all over Acadiana have sold supplies–people from all over Acadiana have worked here,” adds Romero.

State Representative for the district, Blake Miguez, says the state and its citizens have been hit hard by the downturn in the Oil and Gas industry.

He hopes bringing in major projects like this starts to turn things around.

“They just want to go back to work, they just want to feed their families,” says Miguez.

Both Miguez and Romero credit state infrastructure improvements for recent job bidding success and hope that the economy will soon turn around.

“I always tell people–tough times never last, but tough people do and the people of Louisiana are very tough,” says Miguez.