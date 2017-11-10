Public hearings on Lafayette’s housing needs scheduled

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The first of two Lafayette Consolidated Government public hearings on low to moderate income and special needs housing will be held on Dec.4.

The hearing will begin at 5:15 p.m. at the Greenhouse Senior Center, 110 NE Evangeline Thruway.

According to LCG, the purpose of the Consolidated Plan is to “address housing and community development needs of Lafayette’s low/moderate-income and ‘special needs’ households through the federal Communty Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership funds.”

For additional information, contact LGC’s Community Development Department at (337)291-8422.