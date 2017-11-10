Students at middle school in Rayne receive more than 300 pairs of shoes

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of a local church and the ‘Convoy of Hope’ program, every single student at Armstrong Middle School was gifted a brand new pair of shoes this Friday.

Abundant Life Church pastor, Tod Finley, and his wife, Melanie, decided they wanted to do something to help out the children in their community.

He says they want “to let the kids know that there are people in this community that really want to help them and see them succeed.”

Melanie told News 10 that donating the shoes was not only a blessing to the kids, but to them as well, “The biggest takeaway is the blessing in our hearts to be able to do this and to, we just want to give. We want to give and we want to love our community.”

A total of 353 pairs of shoes, along with goody bags filled with candy, were gifted to the middle-schoolers.