Veterans Day events across Acadiana

Saturday

Lafayette: ceremony, Fountain Memorial Park, starts at 9:00 a.m.

Carencro: ceremony, Veteran’s Memorial, starts at 10 a.m.

Church Point: parade beginning at 305 Lougarre St at 10 a.m. Ceremony at Presbytere Museum, starting at 11 a.m.

Breaux Bridge: Ceremony, Veterans Park, starts at 10:30 a.m.

Mamou: parade beginning at Mamou High School, starts at 11 a.m.

Abbeville: memorial mass, St Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, starts at 4 p.m.

Lafayette, ‘Veterans in the Park’ Celebration, Moncus Park, starts at 5 p.m.

New Iberia, Ceremony, Bouligny Plaza, starts at 6.p.m.

Sunday

Lafayette, Veterans Program, Progressive Baptist Church, starts at 10 a.m.

Lafayette, Free Veteran’s Day Concert, Heyman Center, starts at 3 p.m.