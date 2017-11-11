Breaux Bridge Veterans Park celebration honors veterans

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) Community leaders in Breaux Bridge held a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday morning. There was food, music demonstrations from a local school, guest speakers, and a short video of St. Martin Parish Veterans.

“I was with George Patton in World War II, I was a prisoner of war for, between seven to eight months,” said Sid Hardy. And the ceremony was all about honoring the men and women just like 95-year-old Hardy- one of the few World War II veterans left. “I just did what I had to do just like anybody else would do,” added Hardy.

The Breaux Bridge Veterans Park was renovated and dedicated to all U.S. Veterans and the ceremony on Saturday was the first of its kind since the park reopened. Men, women, and children were all present to honor our military.

“It means a lot that the community and our families and everyone comes out to celebrate so that it kind of reinforces that the whole country supports our military,” said Erin Cobb, a retired Chief in the Navy. She also tells us that she hopes events like these show children, especially young girls, that they too can join the military and serve their country. “Girls sometimes feel like it’s a little bit out of their element but I like to tell them it’s not, it’s really not. We excel in the military. I know very many strong females who rise to really high ranks because we have a place in the military.”

