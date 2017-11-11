UPDATE: Driver and passenger who arrived at Rayne police station with gunshot wounds identified

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)-UPDATE: The Rayne Police Department have identified the victims in the weekend shooting as Demoine Declouette and Terry Guidry.

Both men were allegedly shot by Alvin Monroe Jr.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two people were taken to local hospitals Saturday morning following a shooting that apparently happened on Interstate 10 westbound in Rayne.

Witnesses at the scene say both victims were suffering from gun shot wounds when they pulled into the Rayne Police Department parking lot.

According to Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly, police were notified of the situation at about 8:50 a.m. when a person walked into the police station advising someone in the parking lot has been shot.

Once outside, Rayne Police determined that two black male subjects were shot multiple times while driving on Interstate 10 westbound in Rayne.

Both victims were transported to Lafayette General and are undergoing surgery, Chief Stelly said.

One subject has been detained by Crowley Police in connection with the shooting and investigators are said to be interviewing him as this time.

The shooting was the result of a feud between one of the victims and his ex-wife’s boyfriend, Chief Stelly added.