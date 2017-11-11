Driver drives to police station in Rayne after being shot on I-10

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Two people were taken to local hospitals Saturday morning following a shooting that apparently happened on Interstate 10 westbound in Rayne.

According to witnesses at the scene, both victims were suffering from multiple gun shot wounds when the pulled into the Rayne Police Department parking lot.

One victim appeared to be in critical condition, one witness said. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

The second victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, the witness said.

Crime scene tape and multiple EMT vehicles arrived on scene within minutes of someone from the police department noticing the altercation taking place outside the department, the witness said.

We reached out to Police Chief Carroll Stelly for comment, his office said he would speak with the media once an initial investigation was complete.