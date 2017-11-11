Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy withdraws support for Roy Moore

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy withdrew his support Saturday for GOP candidate Roy Moore, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct while running in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, using social media to announce his decision.

“Based on the allegations against Roy Moore, his response and what is known, I withdraw support. for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate,” Cassidy said over Twitter.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that several women said Moore groped, kissed or pursued them when they were teens and he was in his 30s in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

One woman said she was 14 in 1979 when Moore, then 32, undressed her, groped her and had her touch him, though they did not have intercourse.

Moore is a candidate in a Dec. 12 special election in Alabama to fill the seat of Jeff Sessions, now serving as U.S. attorney general.

Moore has denied the allegations, calling them false and politically motivated.