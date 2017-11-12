Arkansas QB Cole Kelley of Lafayette arrested on suspicion of DWI

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, careless driving and other offenses in Fayetteville.

A report filed by the Fayetteville Police Department says the 20-year-old redshirt freshman was booked at 8:47 a.m. Sunday.

Bond for Kelly was set at $935, and records indicate Kelly was released from the Washington County Jail at 11:46 a.m.

The police report says Kelley refused to take a breath test. Records indicate an initial court hearing for Kelley is scheduled for Monday.

In a statement, Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema says he’s aware of the incident involving Kelley and that the university is gathering information.

Kelley played in the fourth quarter in Arkansas’ 33-10 loss to LSU on Saturday. He has 1,038 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season.