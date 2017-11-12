Psych patient escapes from moving ambulance during transport

OAKDALE, La. (KLFY) – A psychiatric patient jumped out of a moving ambulance during a transport from Kinder to Alexandria Sunday, according to the Oakdale Police Department.

Police say Chevy Eaves somehow got out of the ambulance and ran.

He was wearing a red shirt, grey sweat pants and no shoes and was last seen in the woods behind Tractor Supply in Oakdale according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Do not approach, just call Oakdale Police Dept 318-335-0290 or your local 911.