Psych patient escapes from moving ambulance during transport

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Chevy Eaves

OAKDALE, La. (KLFY) – A psychiatric patient jumped out of a moving ambulance during a transport from Kinder to Alexandria Sunday, according to the Oakdale Police Department.

Police say Chevy Eaves somehow got out of the ambulance and ran.

He was wearing a red shirt, grey sweat pants and no shoes and was last seen in the woods behind Tractor Supply in Oakdale according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Do not approach, just call Oakdale Police Dept 318-335-0290 or your local 911.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s