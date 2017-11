LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Fire Department needs the public’s help in identifying a suspect and a motive in an attempted arson incident in the 1100 block of Eleventh Street Sunday morning.

Fire Department PIO Alton Trahan said shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday someone using a gas can poured gas on the ground near a vehicle and fled.

Trahan said no injuries were reported.

The fire department is investigating this matter as a failed arson attempt, Trahan said.