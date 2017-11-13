Accused rape and kidnapping suspect caught and arrested in Grant Parish

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Edwin Williams. Photo Credit: Alexandria Police Dept.

La (KLFY) – An accused kidnapping and rape suspect was arrested in Grant Parish.

 

According to officials, On November 1, the Alexandria Police was called to a local hospital in reference to a rape investigation.

 

Officers learned that a woman was sexually assaulted in her home and was forced to stay there with the suspect 40-year-old Edward Williams.

 

She was later able to get away and call the police.

 

After a car chase, Williams fled on foot.

 

State troopers were able to apprehend and take custody of Williams.

 

Williams is facing multiple charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s