Accused rape and kidnapping suspect caught and arrested in Grant Parish

La (KLFY) – An accused kidnapping and rape suspect was arrested in Grant Parish.

According to officials, On November 1, the Alexandria Police was called to a local hospital in reference to a rape investigation.

Officers learned that a woman was sexually assaulted in her home and was forced to stay there with the suspect 40-year-old Edward Williams.

She was later able to get away and call the police.

After a car chase, Williams fled on foot.

State troopers were able to apprehend and take custody of Williams.

Williams is facing multiple charges.