Accused rape and kidnapping suspect caught and arrested in Grant Parish

La (KLFY) – An accused kidnapping and rape suspect was arrested in Grant Parish.
According to officials, On November 1, the Alexandria Police was called to a local hospital in reference to a rape investigation.
Officers learned that a woman was sexually assaulted in her home and was forced to stay there with the suspect 40-year-old Edward Williams.
She was later able to get away and call the police.
After a car chase, Williams fled on foot.
State troopers were able to apprehend and take custody of Williams.
Williams is facing multiple charges.