Fire engulfs hotel in New Orleans French Quarter

Assocated Press Published:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Authorities say nobody was injured in a fire sparked overnight at a hotel in New Orleans.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports The Oliver House Hotel was evacuated in the 800 block of Toulouse Street in the city’s famous French Quarter as fire fighters arrived at 12:04 a.m. Monday.

The blaze engulfed the rear of the three-story hotel.

A statement by the New Orleans Fire Department said 63 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze and keep flames from spreading to nearby buildings. It took them more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

