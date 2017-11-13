Humane organizations set up fund to save dog found starving in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A concerned citizen recently found an emaciated dog roaming the streets of Opelousas and brought the dog to the St. Landry Animal Control for treatment.

The dog, now named “Flower”, was found on Tower Road and weighs a mere 12 lbs, far below its ideal weight of 60 lbs.

But like most rural public shelters, the New Iberia Animal Control Center does not have funds to treat victims of animal abuse nor ailing stray dogs.

That is why Stacey Alleman, the St. Landry Animal Control Director, must reach out to other agencies for assistance – in this case, the Humane Society of Louisiana, which has helped provide support for other animals in the past.

“Fortunately, our members and our supporters on social media understand the limitations and the modest budgets of most animal control facilities are often willing to chip in,” said Jeff Dorson, HSL director in a statement.

“Just last month, for example, scores of folks from around the country heard about the plight of ‘Truffles’, a little black lab who was hit and dragged by a vehicle, which also occurred in Opelousas. The impact crushed Truffles’s pelvis and both her back legs, along with the seven puppies she was carrying. Truffles was transported to South Paws Veterinary Specialists, located in Mandeville, where she received advanced medical care, including laser treatments and sessions in a hyperbaric chamber and an underwater treadmill to speed up her recovery. After undergoing three surgeries to repair her broken bones and weeks of rehabilitation, Truffles is now walking on her own! We hope that Flower recovers just as well.”

The Humane Society of Louisiana is raising funds for Flower and donations can be made on line through its website at www.humanela.org (in the open field on the donation form, write “for Flower’s medical care”), sent by mail to the Humane Society at P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174 or dropped off at the Bellevue Vet Clinic, 5302 La – 182, Opelousas, the clinic that is treating her. Contributions to the Humane Society are fully tax deductible. Donations made directly to Bellevue are not tax exempt.

The Humane Society of Louisiana is one of the state’s largest animal protection organizations and operates the Enoch J. Donaldson Animal Sanctuary in Mt. Hermon, Louisiana. For more informaton, please visit its website at www.humanela.org or its page on Facebook.