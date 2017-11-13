Lafayette woman attempts to set car on fire in driveway, charged with attempted arson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette fire investigators arrested Rosanna Prejean, 38, of Lafayette for attempted aggravated arson this afternoon.

She was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at 6:32 a.m. in the 1100 block of Eleventh Street.

Lafayette fire department responded to a call of a female suspect pouring a liquid substance around a vehicle. When first responders arrived, a large pool of what appeared to be gasoline was found around the vehicle in the driveway. The suspect fled the scene prior to police and fire personnel arriving.

The victim was leaving her home. She placed her two grandchildren in the vehicle. The victim then noticed the suspect drive up and begins pouring the gasoline around her vehicle. The kids were removed quickly without any injuries. The suspect attempted to start the fire prior to leaving the scene.

The motive for the incident is still under investigation. Fire investigators are asking anyone with information of the incident to contact the Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8716.