Local program offers resources and education for Alzheimer’s disease

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is growing at a very rapid pace.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million people are fighting this battle each and every day.

Courtney Elkins’ mother is one of the many diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

“We had no experience in our family, nor in our circle of friends, with anybody living with this disease. So we were just at a loss, very frightened. Um. Very confused,” Elkins says.

Her confusion turned into curiosity as she searched for answers on her own.

Following her first instinct, she found help within her own community through Lafayette’s Alzheimer Association Chapter.

“In Louisiana, 85,000 people have been diagnosed with this disease this year and the numbers will continue to go up,” community outreach specialist Adrienne Mullens says.

The Lafayette Alzheimer Association focuses on helping families battle the disease through education and early detection.

Partnering with local hospitals and volunteers, it is providing a number of programs and resources for Alzheimer’s incurable path.

“We’re here fighting for our first survivor. That’s what we want. We want our first survivor,” Mullens explains.

Experts say the cause of Alzheimer’s is poorly understood, however, advocates believe that with the push for more education and research opportunities, we can help bring clarity to the confusion.

The Basics of Alzheimer’s education program is scheduled for Tuesday, November 13, between 6 and 7p.m. at the Lafayette Parish Public Library.

For more information you can log onto https://www.alz.org