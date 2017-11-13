Report: Tech company’s expansion could bring 2,000 jobs to New Orleans

NEW ORELANS, La. (WWL-TV)- Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu are holding a news conference in the city to announce a “significant economic development.”

Multiple media sources, including the New Orleans Advocate and Baton Rouge Business Report have confirmed DXC Technology, based in Virginia is expected to expand its business to the Crescent City.

The move could eventually create up to 2000 permanent high tech positions in downtown New Orleans.

DXC is a publicly traded information technology company created last year, after acquiring parts the Enterprise Services segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

One source told the Advocate, the business expansion represents “the most permanent jobs” for a single (LED) Louisiana Economic Development project in state history.

Details of the deal were not immediately available.

One business source told WWL-TV, the city and state have been working on this project for more than a year and it is a big win for New Orleans.

Tech sector jobs are among the highest paying and highly sought after.

According to DXC’s corporate profile, the company has 155,000 employees in more than 70 countries, serving some 6,000 clients.

DXC has also established more than 250 industry-leading global Partner Network relationships, including 15 strategic partners: Amazon Web Services, AT&T, Dell EMC, HCL, Hitachi, HPE, HP, IBM, Lenovo, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Oracle, PwC, SAP and ServiceNow.