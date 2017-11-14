Authorities: California gunman’s wife found dead, hidden under house floor

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say the wife of a gunman who went on a shooting rampage in a Northern California town was found dead inside their home.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators found the body of Kevin Janson Neal’s wife hidden under the floor. Investigators believe the killing of his wife was the start of the rampage.

Authorities say Neal shot and killed four other people and wounded 10 others at different locations around the rural community of Rancho Tehama Reserve. Police later shot and killed him.

ORIGINAL STORY: Five people are now confirmed dead after a shooting at Rancho Tehama Tuesday morning.

Authorities tell KHSL they responded to a report of shots fired at the Rancho Tehama Reserve south of Red Bluff around 8 a.m.

The suspect reportedly started opening fire at a home, then moved to an elementary school, authorities say. Multiple victims are reported at the school.

The suspect has been shot and killed by authorities, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities say the school has now been cleared and the children moved to a safe location.

More than 100 law enforcement personnel are in the area helping with investigating at least five scenes.

More information to come.