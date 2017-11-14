El Sido’s Zydeco & Blues Club prepares for annual Thanksgiving food drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- With the holidays quickly approaching, El Sido’s continues their Thanksgiving tradition by preparing for their annual food drive.

El Sido’s Thanksgiving food drive has been held since 1986, 31 years, of collecting canned goods and turkey for those in need. The drive has fed more than 100,000 people with donation collections.

Pillows of Hope non-profit organization has sponsored the even for the last four years and organizers describe it as a very rewarding experience.

“Its’ a great, great feeling. Our organization has have been in existence for thirteen years and basically what we do is go out in the community and help,’ said Mary Chevalier the founder of Pillows of Hope. “Thanksgiving is just one of the events that we do, because there are just so many people that are unfortunate and will not have anything to eat for Thanksgiving. So, with all the bands coming and supporting this event, that’ll give us in return to take all of the proceeds and put towards the baskets for Thanksgiving,” she added.

The drive food is scheduled for Wednesday, November 14 at 6 p.m. at El Sido’s Zydeco and Blues Club.

