BREAKING: Five confirmed dead in north California shooting

RED BLUFF (CBS13) – Five people are now confirmed dead after a shooting at Rancho Tehama Tuesday morning.

Authorities tell KHSL they responded to a report of shots fired at the Rancho Tehama Reserve south of Red Bluff around 8 a.m.

The suspect reportedly started opening fire at a home, then moved to an elementary school, authorities say. Multiple victims are reported at the school.

The suspect has been shot and killed by authorities, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities say the school has now been cleared and the children moved to a safe location.

More than 100 law enforcement personnel are in the area helping with investigating at least five scenes.

More information to come.