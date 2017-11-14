Fugitive wanted in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)-Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Detectives are searching for William J. Hill, white male, 43. He is described as being 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair.

His last known address is 129 ½ Kirkman St., in Lake Charles.

Hill is wanted for Unauthorized use of an access card. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

His photo may be seen on our Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook Page. If you have any information regarding this wanted fugitive or any other crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.