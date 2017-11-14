UPDATE: Iberia Parish deputies find body of missing Coteau man

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

COTEAU, La. (KLFY)-UPDATE: Blaze’s body was found by deputies today near his home.

Detectives  do not suspect foul play, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Major Wendell Raborn said.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 83-year-old Leroy Blaze.

Mr. Blaze was reported missing from his home in the 6400 block of Fremin Road.

It is believed Mr. Blaze left his home sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. this morning.

Mr. Blaze has several medical issues that have warranted concerns for his well being.

There is an active search in progress at this time in the Coteau area near Mr. Blaze’s home.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s