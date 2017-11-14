UPDATE: Iberia Parish deputies find body of missing Coteau man

COTEAU, La. (KLFY)-UPDATE: Blaze’s body was found by deputies today near his home.

Detectives do not suspect foul play, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Major Wendell Raborn said.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 83-year-old Leroy Blaze.

Mr. Blaze was reported missing from his home in the 6400 block of Fremin Road.

It is believed Mr. Blaze left his home sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. this morning.

Mr. Blaze has several medical issues that have warranted concerns for his well being.

There is an active search in progress at this time in the Coteau area near Mr. Blaze’s home.